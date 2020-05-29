OTTAWA -- Friday will still be hot and humid, but it won't be nearly as muggy as it has been this week.

Environment Canada ended its heat warning for Ottawa and the region just after 6 p.m. Thursday, when some showers moved through the region. The forecast for Friday still includes a humidex, but temperatures are no longer considered extreme.

The City of Ottawa's four emergency cooling centres are now closed.

We can expect a cloudy Friday, with showers off and on. Be prepared for thunderstorms this afternoon. The high is 27°C with a humidex of 32. Despite the cloud cover, the UV index remains 8 or very high.

Showers and thunderstorms continue into the evening but should end after midnight. The overnight low is 15°C.

Clouds stick around Saturday, with a 60 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. The high is a seasonable 21°C.

Then, the cool down really begins.

Sunday morning's low temperature is a comparatively chilly 4°C. By the afternoon, the forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of just 15°C.

Monday's outlook starts June off sunny with a high of 19°C.