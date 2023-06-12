Shots fired in Ottawa's west end

Ottawa police are investigating a weekend shooting in Ottawa's west end.

Officers responded to a call for shots fired in the 100 block of MacFarlane Road, off Merivale Road, at approximately 6 a.m. Saturday.

Shell casings were found outside a home in the area.

Police say investigators believe the shooting occurred overnight between Friday and Saturday.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222.

This was one of two reported shootings in Ottawa this weekend.

Four men were shot at an establishment on Clarence Street in the ByWard Market early Saturday morning.