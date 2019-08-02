Shots fired in Centretown Friday morning
No one was hurt after shots were fired on Cooper St. Friday morning.
Ted Raymond , Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Friday, August 2, 2019 12:10PM EDT
Ottawa Police say no one has been reported hurt after a shooting in Centretown Friday morning.
Police were called to a stretch of Cooper St. between Metcalfe St. and Elgin St. at 9:04 a.m.
No victims or suspects have been identified.
Police say the investigation is continuing.
