There will be major changes to this year’s Canada Day set-up after several complaints following 150 events, according to Heritage Canada.

Assistant Deputy Minister for Major Events Andrew Campbell says the public’s concerns were heard and that adjustments have been made.

One of the major changes is that there will be one main entrance to get on to Parliament Hill this year. It will be located at the Supreme Court of Canada at Wellington and Kent St.

There will be two screening processes at the end of the line.

“One will be an expedited process for those that come without the backpack, as though they are coming to a sporting event,” Campbell said.

“But then if you’re coming with other things to spend more time of the Hill that day, there will be lines for people with bags.”

Campbell says they have tested the process and expect people to be able to get through the line in 60 minutes.

Weapons, explosives, fireworks, and alcohol will not be permitted on the Hill. Bags are allowed, but should not exceed 14 inches in length and 12 inches wide.

The line to get on to the Hill will be open from 7a.m. until 12a.m.

There will be signs posted around downtown informing people what the current wait time is. There will also be hundreds of volunteers prepared to direct people between the three main sites: Parliament Hill, Major’s Hill Park, and the Museum of Nature.

This year’s events will begin at 8a.m.