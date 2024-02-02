Shoppers not satisfied with self-service options and retail tech: report
A new global survey has found retailers are not meeting the expectations of shoppers when it comes to integrating technology into the every day shopping experience.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
While nearly 92 per cent of Canadian shoppers use in-store technology, including self-serve checkout and in-store pickup, many believe these machines are making the shopping experience worse.
The survey was conducted by Mississauga-based company SOTI, who canvassed 1,000 Canadian consumers. The report highlights the growing demand for enhanced in-store interactions, personalized recommendations and real-time inventory access, all of which are crucial for fostering customer loyalty.
More than three-quarters of those surveyed noted they experienced a lack of staff assistance when faced with issues related to self-service machines.
31 per cent of shoppers say they encountered situations where retail staff had to resort to ordering items online using in-store devices, undermining the seamless shopping experience consumers crave.
There is also a pressing need for retailers to optimize their supply chains to meet the demands of Canadian consumers.
46 per cent of consumers expect same-day pick-up for items ordered online and 41 per cent will seek alternative options if delivery or pick-up takes more than two days.
"For retailers, the focus should be on manageability of the technology and not just the fact that it’s the shiny new device out there," said Shash Anand, senior vice-president of product strategy at SOTI.
"Retailers must invest in AI-driven solutions and device management to deliver consistent, personalized, and convenient shopping experiences across physical and online channels."
Walmart is one retailer who is leading the way in introducing a generative AI-powered search experience for iOS customers, which suggests relevant products for consumer queries ranging from football watch parties to bridal showers.
77 per cent of shoppers in the survey expect real-time updates on the status of their orders, highlighting the importance of supply-chain visibility.
Security also remains a top concern for most Canadian consumers, who expressed reservations about sharing personal details online or through in-store devices.
This mistrust extends to data collection and payment technologies used by retailers, with close to half of respondents saying they are worried about financial fraud and identity theft.
"Consumers have every right to be worried," said technology analyst, Carmi Levi.
"Whenever you share personal or confidential information with a retailer, you’re trusting they will do right by it, but we have seen so many examples in recent months where they aren’t doing right by it and they have not earned our trust."
Anand says by investing in advanced technologies, optimizing supply chains and prioritizing security, retailers can create a more seamless shopping experience that drives loyalty and sales growth.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING U.S. hits hard at militias in Iraq and Syria, retaliating for fatal drone attack
The U.S. military launched an air assault on dozens of sites in Iraq and Syria used by Iranian-backed militias Friday, in the opening salvo of retaliation for the drone strike that killed three U.S. troops in Jordan last weekend, officials told The Associated Press.
NHL commissioner responds to world juniors assault investigation
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman addressed the ongoing police investigation against five former world junior hockey players expected to face charges of sexual assault next week. The league carried out its own investigation into the allegations, but has yet to release its findings.
Ontario 'crypto king' associate sentenced to jail
An associate of Ontario’s so-called 'crypto king' has been sentenced to five months in jail after refusing to surrender an iPhone to investigators and destroying data, a judge said.
Politics trumped legal advice in decision not to revoke citizenship of Nazi in 1960s
A report on Canada's handling of Nazi war criminals suggests politics played a key role in the 1967 decision to preserve the citizenship of a man convicted of war crimes in the Soviet Union.
Carl Weathers, who starred in 'Rocky' movies and 'The Mandalorian,' dies
Carl Weathers, a former NFL linebacker who became a Hollywood action movie and comedy star, playing nemesis-turned-ally Apollo Creed in the 'Rocky' movies, facing off against Arnold Schwarzenegger in 'Predator' and teaching golf in 'Happy Gilmore,' has died. He was 76.
Many immigrants leaving Canada within years of arriving: StatCan
More than 15 per cent of immigrants decide to leave Canada either to return to their homeland or immigrate to another country within 20 years of their arrival, according to a new study.
Dog rescued after more than a week trapped inside shipping container in Texas port
It was just another routine day of inspecting shipping containers at the Port of Houston for U.S. Coast Guard officer Ryan McMahon when he and his team thought they heard barking coming from inside one of the thousands of containers that surrounded them.
Italian mafia boss who escaped prison by tying bed sheets together arrested during romantic dinner in France
Marco Raduano, the 40-year-old boss of the Gargano Mafia in the southern Italian region of Puglia, was caught Thursday outside a luxury restaurant in Bastia, Corsica, where he was dining with a female companion.
opinion For Donald Trump, a fall from grace could mean the point of no return, analyst says
Donald Trump is well-versed at crashing and rising from the ashes; he has done this his entire professional career. Never, though, have the stakes been this high, CTV News political analyst Eric Ham writes in an opinion column.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Snowstorm could bring deep snow to parts of the Maritimes this weekend
A complex but long-duration snowfall will pile up snow for parts of the Maritimes through the weekend into the start of next week.
-
Couple overcomes homelessness, addiction: ‘If you don’t lose hope, you can change your life’
Mark Blackburn and Korlaia Paul have overcome homelessness, beaten addiction and now have affordable housing and full-time jobs.
-
'Not looking forward to it': Residents prepare for prolonged period of heavy snow in Cape Breton
Lines were long at grocery stores in Sydney, N.S., Friday as residents prepared for a significant snowstorm.
Toronto
-
Ontario 'crypto king' associate sentenced to jail
An associate of Ontario’s so-called 'crypto king' has been sentenced to five months in jail after refusing to surrender an iPhone to investigators and destroying data, a judge said.
-
W5
W5 Video shows Ontario 'crypto king' associate refusing to hand over phone found in toilet caddy
A video displayed as evidence in court shows an associate of the so-called Ontario ‘crypto king’ refusing to surrender an iPhone to investigators after hiding it in a toilet caddy during a court-ordered search at his girlfriend’s Oshawa, Ont. home, resulting in five months of jail time for the 27-year-old.
-
Subway service temporarily suspended along portion of Line 1
For about an hour, there was TTC subway service between Finch and Sheppard-Yonge.
Montreal
-
Remaining FAE members accept agreement with Quebec
Members of the Syndicat de l'enseignement de la Haute-Yamaska, the last union affiliated to the Fédération autonome de l'enseignement (FAE) to vote on the agreement in principle reached over the holiday season with the government on the renewal of collective agreements, have accepted the deal by 50.58 per cent.
-
2 dead, 1 in critical condition after Montreal apartment fire
Two people are dead and one person is in hospital after a fire in an apartment building in Montreal's east end early Friday morning.
-
Body found in backyard of downtown Montreal daycare, police investigating
Montreal police are investigating after a man's body was discovered downtown near Saint Michael's Mission.
Northern Ontario
-
Search for missing Sudbury politician continues, as police deploy helicopter
Greater Sudbury residents are being asked to stay away from McCharles Lake Road and Panache Lake Road areas west of Lively on Friday as police deploy both aerial and ground searches for city councillor Michael Vagnini, who has been missing since Saturday.
-
Hunting moose from a motorboat in northern Ont. nets hunters $19.5K in fines
Three people from southern Ontario man have been fined a total of $19,500 for offences they committed during a moose hunt in October 2022 in northwestern Ontario.
-
Ontario 'crypto king' associate sentenced to jail
An associate of Ontario’s so-called 'crypto king' has been sentenced to five months in jail after refusing to surrender an iPhone to investigators and destroying data, a judge said.
London
-
Fire damages Mt. Brydges home
District Chief Mike Bedard said flames were confined to the basement of the home and there is smoke damage throughout the rest of the structure.
-
Emotional victim impact statement by young man in life-altering hit-and-run
At Jesse Bleck’s sentencing hearing Thursday at the London courthouse, Tristan Roby, who suffered life-altering injuries in a hit-and-run, addressed the court in his victim impact statement.
-
Crash involving cyclist leads to charges for SUV driver
A crash involving an SUV and a cyclist in Huron County has resulted in charges.
Winnipeg
-
Man accused of killing Manitoba woman in 2007 had violent past: parole document
A B.C. man recently charged in the cold-case death of a woman in Manitoba had his statutory release revoked after he was in prison for assaulting two women, a parole document has detailed
-
Winnipeg convenience stores found illegally selling cannabis
The owner of several convenience stores across Winnipeg is facing numerous charges related to selling cannabis and tobacco products to minors.
-
Manitoba cabinet minister at odds with Crown corporation CEO over development
The Manitoba government and the head of Manitoba Hydro, the province's Crown energy corporation, are at odds over ways to meet growing electricity demand, and the minister responsible is not saying whether he has full confidence in the corporation's president and chief executive officer, Jay Grewal.
Kitchener
-
Human remains found in Guelph park, say police
Guelph police say human remains were found in Preservation Park on Thursday afternoon.
-
Students won’t return to fire damaged Mount Forest school this year
Fire damage at a Mount Forest school is so extensive students won’t be able to return to their classrooms for the remainder of the year. New details have also been released about the fire.
-
Guelph basketball coach facing sex assault charges
Guelph police have arrested a youth basketball coach on historical sexual assault charges.
Calgary
-
Five suspects arrested after cross-city police pursuit involving multiple stolen vehicles
Five people are facing charges after allegedly using multiple stolen vehicles to lead officers on a cross-city quest.
-
Employee fatally injured at Calgary-area RV and trailer dealership
An employee at a Calgary-area RV and trailer dealership was killed in a workplace accident on Wednesday.
-
Chinook Centre debuts Mirror Mirror, new immersive experience from Montreal’s Moment Factory
A new immersive, multimedia sensory experience opened Friday at Chinook Centre.
Saskatoon
-
Here's how other provinces have handled classroom size, complexity
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) has repeatedly made reference to classroom complexity measures being commonplace across Canada. But how exactly have other province's handled this issue?
-
-
Staff at Saskatoon elementary school find 'discarded' gun
A gun was found outside St. Mark's Community School on Wednesday morning.
Edmonton
-
19-year-old woman shot by Edmonton police had a knife: ASIRT
A 19-year-old woman who was shot by police last month had a knife, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) says.
-
Jasper Avenue reopens at 122 Street following collision that sent pedestrian to hospital
Jasper Avenue between 121 Street and 123 Street reopened this afternoon after a morning collision involving a pedestrian led Edmonton police to close the stretch of road.
-
Mandatory non-essential water use ban lifted for Edmonton and neighbouring communities
A mandatory non-essential water use ban for Edmonton and surrounding communities has been lifted, Epcor announced on Friday.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man seriously injured in daylight shooting, Surrey RCMP say
Police are investigating a daylight shooting in Surrey, B.C., that left a man seriously injured Friday.
-
Hockey families on both sides of border demand answers from twin B.C. entrepreneurs
Missing refunds, cancelled or non-existent tournament registration, shoddy equipment, disorganization, and poor communication costing parents hundreds or thousands of dollars are among allegations on both sides of the border that has caught the attention of U.S. law enforcement agencies.
-
Coquitlam Search and Rescue joins search for missing Burnaby man
Search and rescue crews have joined the effort to locate a missing 46-year-old man in Burnaby.
Regina
-
Regina industrial accident leaves one dead, another injured
One person is dead and another injured following an industrial accident Friday morning at Tubello Stoneworks, a business on the 400 block of McDonald Street, Regina police said.
-
City of Regina says all outdoor rinks temporarily closed, could pose 'safety hazard'
While the recent warm weather in Regina may be welcome for many, it's forced the temporary closure of all city-run outdoor rinks .
-
Melville Millionaires offer condolences for former player, NHLer Blaine Lacher
The Melville Millionaires expressed condolences Friday afternoon following the death of former goaltender Blaine Lacher, who went on to play for the NHL’s Boston Bruins after a stint in Melville.