Shoppers in Ottawa get a jump start on Black Friday

On the eve of Black Friday, shoppers were getting a head start and searching for the best deals in Ottawa.

“I’m Christmas shopping for my little girl,” said shopper Jacoba Mcleese.

“She is always into new things, so I’m getting more bang for my buck.”

Mcleese was at Tanger Outlets on Thursday looking to beat the crowds.

“I would say we start early – I hate standing in big lines,” she said.

For Kathleen Roberts and her mom, the search was all about the essentials.

“I’m finding stuff people really need as opposed to ‘oh they will kind of like this.’ I’m shopping for my sister and she really needs new clothes,” said Roberts.

With wallets stretched thin, a holiday shopping survey from the Retail Council of Canada shows more people will be shopping Black Friday looking for deals.

“We are seeing a significant increase in people who plan to be out for Black Friday. They’re definitely looking for measures in order to make sure their dollar is stretched further,” said Michelle Wasylyshen, National Spokesperson for the Retail Council of Canada.

Even with deep discounts, the retail council forecasts spending will be up this holiday season – about $100 more than last year.

And it’s not just big box stores, the same holiday survey shows an upswing in supporting local.

With many small businesses unable to compete with Black Friday, they're offering smaller items at a lower price.

“Often we’re not making huge margins we are making enough to cover our costs and enough to put in the piggy bank for the kids,” said Jonathan Crone, owner of Distinctive Woodworking of Ottawa.

As in-person shopping makes a comeback this year, the best advice is to plan ahead and line up early.