OTTAWA -- Shopify has launched a new digital shopping assistant for your smartphone.

The Ottawa-based company unveiled “Shop” on Tuesday, billed as the “first-of-its-kind mobile shopping app designed to create a more intuitive online shopping experience from product discovery to package delivery.”

“Shop” brings together features of Shopify's "Arrive" and "Shop Pay" to make it easy for customers to speed through checkout, track order and shipment details, and rediscover brands.

The app also offers users the ability to discover local businesses, including options for delivery and pickup. There is also customized recommendations, like new releases and deals from the brands you love.

In a statement, Shop General Manager Carl Rivera says “Shopify has focused the last decade on solving complex problems for entrepreneurs by making commerce seamless and accessible.”

“Now, we want to do the same for customers. We set out to solve the common plan points in the customer’s shopping journey today, while developing specific features, like local business discovery, that will be relevant today and in the future.”

The Shop iOS and Android apps are available for to download in the app store.