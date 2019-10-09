Shooting in south Ottawa
A 28-year-old man is in serious condition in hospital after a shooting in Ottawa's south end. Ottawa Police say they were called about shots fired just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday night at Jessica Private in the Hunt Club area.
Ottawa Police say it happened outside and say there are no arrests at this time. The investigation continues.