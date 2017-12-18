

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police are investigating a weekend shooting in broad daylight in the east end of Barrhaven.

It's Ottawa's 69th shooting of the year, breaking 2016's record of 68 shootings.

In this latest case, Ottawa Police were called to Crestway Drive at Prince of Wales at around 2:45 p.m. Sunday after getting numerous 911 calls reporting a shooting. A single, spent shell casing was found at the scene; victims and suspects were not.

A male victim later arrived in a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Ottawa Police's Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.

This is the third time since 2014 that a shooting record has been set. There were 49 cases in 2014.