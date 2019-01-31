Ottawa Police are responding to a shooting in the Elmvale Mall area on St. Laurent Blvd.

Police say one person has life-threatening injuries, while a police officer suffered minor injuries.

Officers were called to the area at around 7:53 a.m. Thursday for a report of a suspicious person. At some point during the investigation shots were fired.

Police would not confirm which person opened fire.

The Special Investigations Unit has been called in to investigate -- as they do whenever police in Ontario are involved in a situation in which someone is seriously hurt or killed or alleges sexual assault.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

OC Transpo says the Elmvale transit station is closed until further notice.

More to come...