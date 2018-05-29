

CTV Ottawa





A chemical tanker has run aground along the St. Lawrence Seaway. Morrisburg resident, Ron Beaupre said the the sound of the horn woke him up as the ship sounded the horn five times around 4:30 this morning. "I heard one long horn and then 4 more." said Beaupre.

A lockmaster at Iroquois said all ship activity has been stopped until the ship is inspected and that will not happen until closer to 8 a.m. At this time, there is one ship waiting at the Iroquois lock. It is not known what the 144 metre long ship is carrying. An inspector will travel from Montreal to the site of the grounded chemical tanker, CHEM NORMA.

All crew will remain on the ship until the inspector and sonar equipment is used to deem the ship safe.

More to come....