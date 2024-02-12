Shepherds of Good Hope receives $1 million to build 48 new units in Ottawa's Lowertown

Ottawa’s Shepherds of Good Hope has received a big gift to help build 48 new supportive housing units, a new community kitchen and a new full-day drop-in program in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood.

The Shepherds of Good Hope Foundation kicked off its capital campaign to end homelessness on Monday, with a $1 million donation from the Taggart Parkes family. Chris and Mary Taggart, who are at the heart of the donation, have been named co-chairs of the campaign and will support the delivery of the program.

The $1 million will be used to build an eight-storey multi-purpose supportive housing residence at 216 Murray Street, the foundation said in a news release.

While the construction of the new building is expected to wrap up in 2025, Shepherds of Good Hope says 48 people will have permanent homes. The units will go to those experiencing chronic homelessness and struggling with mental health, substance use and other disorders. Priority will be given to Indigenous people and women, the foundation adds.

The addition of the new building will bring the total number of people living in the foundation's supportive housing facilities to 339 across the city.

David Gourlay, CEO of Shepherds of Good Hope Foundation says moving into the foundation’s supportive houses provides permanent solutions, as 99 per cent do not go back to the shelter.

"Shelter is temporary, but housing is permanent. This is truly the time to be a part of building hope for people who are chronically homeless and precariously housed in our city," Gourlay said.

"This trend is something worth building on, and we are grateful to the Taggart Parkes family and all donors and levels of government who help make this possible."

To appreciate the generous donation, the Shepherds’ transitional shelter building at 256 King Edward, which delivers harm reduction and emergency services, has been renamed Taggart Parkes Family Community Hub, the Shepherds of Good Hope Foundation announced.

"Supporting Shepherds of Good Hope with this gift gives our family an incredible opportunity to help their critical and compassionate work and their inspiring vision for this new building in the City of Ottawa," said Mary Taggart.

More information is available online.