A driver on Highway 417 suffered serious head injuries when a sheet of ice flew off another vehicle and crashed through her windshield.

Emergency crews responded to the incident near the Kent Street exit on the eastbound highway around 1:40 p.m. Thursday.

Paramedics say a woman in her 40s was hurt when the sheet of ice struck her vehicle.

They are reminding drivers to clear all snow and ice off their vehicles.

⚠️IMPORTANT SAFETY REMINDER⚠️

Please make sure you clear off all snow / ice from your vehicle!

At approx. 1340 hrs today, a female in her 40s sustained serious head injuries when a sheet of ice flew off from another vehicle as she was traveling on Hwy 417.https://t.co/X9L1wYUv8z pic.twitter.com/T4KVexHewr — Ottawa Paramedic Svc | Service paramédic d'Ottawa (@OttawaParamedic) December 9, 2021

Earlier this week, Ottawa Police Traffic Unit officers reminded drivers to remove all ice, snow and front from your vehicle.

"Make it a habit to completely clear all snow and ice from you vehicle before you go anywhere, for everyone's safety," said police.