Shed raffle raises more than $100,000 for United Way of Leeds and Grenville
The winner was announced Friday morning in front of Brockville Hyundai in Brockville, Ont., after a month-long fundraiser to support the United Way of Leeds and Grenville.
Raffle tickets were sold during the month of December for a chance to win a brand new outdoor shed, donated by Amisheds of Brockville.
Tanya Orr of The Butcher Shop pulled one ticket out of the 999 sold, with Jeanette Spinelli of Kingston declared as the winner.
"We've raised $119,900 which is amazing for the community," said Trish Buote, United Way Leeds & Grenville Executive Director. "The community is in such need right now, as you can appreciate we are still rounding up from COVID, and a lot of the issues in the community have just bubbled to the surface."
"You've got mental health issues, you've got homelessness, you've got food insecurity and this money will specifically go to help those with mental health and addiction issues throughout Leeds and Grenville, so we're so appreciative of that money," Buote said.
Many local businesses stepped up for the cause, with some buying hundreds of tickets, like Canarm Limited.
"I think it was a 185 or 186," said President Jim Cooper. "Just want to support Dane Fellows (of Brockville Hyundai) and everything he does for the city and United Way, so it was a great way for us to also thank our employees for all the hard work they do and this just kind of worked."
"We were hoping, you know, we could bring it home," Cooper smiled. "We didn't this time but there will be other draws in the future!"
The entire staff from Brockville Hyundai was on hand for the draw, as well as other local businesses who supported the cause.
"I can't even tell you how important this has been for the community, but people recognize, yes, it's a draw for a shed, but they are helping someone. They are helping someone who is going to have a better life no matter what they do," Buote said. "Whether they win or not, they are helping us and we really appreciate it."
Buote also teased the next fundraiser planned for the United Way in partnership with Brockville Hyundai, set to kick off 2023 and help local food banks in the area.
"A little secret, code word - car!" she smiled. "That's all I'll say right now, but we're pretty excited about that to start us off in the year."
"Thank you to everyone who participated in the shed raffle, we'd love you to participate in the next one to help us have a great bang, big start for 2023."
