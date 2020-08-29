GATINEAU, QC. -- Gatineau firefighters say a shed fire that started late Friday night in Aylmer sent three people to hospital with smoke inhalation and damaged six neighbouring buildings.

Firefighters were called to rue Lyse-Daniles at around 11:30 p.m. Friday. The fire had spread from one shed to another. Three families were required to evacuate their homes.

While it look firefighters less than 20 minutes to get the blaze under control, the heat from the fire damaged the facades of at least six neigbouring buildings. The estimated cost of the damage is $55,000.

Gatineau police are investigating.

Three people were taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation but no other injuries were reported.