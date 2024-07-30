OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Shawville, Que. shoe store hoping to go step-for-step with big box competition

    Stephane Landry showcases shoes on display at Boutique Chaussures Shawville Shoes in Shawville, Que. July 30, 2024. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa) Stephane Landry showcases shoes on display at Boutique Chaussures Shawville Shoes in Shawville, Que. July 30, 2024. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    A little over a month ago, Stephane Landry didn't know much about shoes. Now, he is putting his heart and "sole" into his new business.

    Along with his wife Michelle, Landry took over Boutique Chaussures Shawville Shoes with the previous owner retiring.

    Following a renovation, the store held a grand re-opening on July 26.

    In Shawville, a town of roughly 1,500, Landry believed it was important to keep a niche store such as his open in the community.

    "It's good. A lot of the population are limited in their movement; the aging population and whatnot. Having something local where they don't need to drive in the busy streets of the city is good for them," Landry tells CTV News.

    Boutique Chaussures Shawville Shoes is one of just a handful of specialized boutique businesses in Shawville, a challenge that Landry says shop owners must take on together.

    "We stay together in the community and try to support each other, by sending people over," Landry said.

    "Boutique Bronson reported to us the day that we had our grand opening, a lot of people went through their doors as well. So by teaming up together, I think that we can support each other and keep moving forward and keep the services for the community."

    With shopping centres in Ottawa such as the Tanger Outlet mall and the Bayshore Shopping Centre an hour's drive away, Landry says customer service is the key to ensuring dollars and business stay within Shawville.

    "I think it's going to be targeting the needs, the specific needs of people and keep tending to that," he says.

    "The service that we offer could be the difference maker between going into a big box store that basically has limited service or it's pick and choose for yourself. We pride ourselves in the service that we offer people."

    Boutique Chaussures Shawvilles Shoes is located at 387 Rue Main in Shawville, Que., and is open Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    A perfect 10 pose for an (almost) perfect 10 wave goes viral

    The Brazilian not only managed to take down the Japanese surfer, he did so in part thanks to a near-perfect 9.90-scoring wave on Day 3 of the surfing competition in Tahiti – taking part halfway around the world from Paris. It was the highest-scoring wave in Olympic history.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News
    [an error occurred while processing this directive]