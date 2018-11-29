

CTV Ottawa





Police-reported hate crimes in Ontario increased by 67 per cent in 2017, according to a new report by Statistics Canada.

Among the findings:

Hate crimes targeting the Muslim community increased by 207 per cent

Hate crimes against the Jewish population were up 41 per cent

Hate crimes against the black community increased by 84 per cent.

“We were shocked by the numbers but at the same time we weren’t shocked by the numbers,” said Ihsaan Gardee who is the executive director of the National Council of Canadian Muslims.

It’s calling for a national strategy to combat hate.

“We’d like to ensure there are dedicated hate crime units…and better training…to be better able to report and record what they’re hearing,” Gardee said.

In Ottawa in 2017, 96 hate crimes were reported to police—the same number as 2016.

In Gatineau in 2017, the number of hate crimes increased from 3 to 14.

Across the country in 2017, hate crimes were up 47 per cent over 2016.