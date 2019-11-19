Sexual assault charges against Ottawa man
Published Tuesday, November 19, 2019 4:12PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 19, 2019 4:24PM EST
Ottawa Police have charged a 34-year-old man with sexual assault.
Paul Batchelor of Ottawa faces three counts of sexual assault involving three separate victims, Police say.
It’s alleged he met the women between 2009 and 2016 on social media site or at evening events.
Batchelor was arrested Tuesday by officers with the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit.
Police say there could be more victims.