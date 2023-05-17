Sex assault charge laid after OPP find incapacitated woman during traffic stop

Ontario Provincial Police have laid a sexual assault charge following a traffic stop earlier this month.

OPP were conducting a RIDE check on Highway 62 near Rossmore, Ont. in Prince Edward County on May 9, when officers noticed a driver avoiding them, OPP said in a news release.

"A traffic stop was conducted and an officer observed an incapacitated female passenger in distress. Further investigation led to the arrest of the driver," OPP said.

An unidentified 23-year-old from Belleville, Ont. is charged with sexual assault.