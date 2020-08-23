OTTAWA -- A series of thunderstorms rumbled across Ottawa and eastern Ontario Sunday evening.

Environment Canada issued severe thunderstorm watches and warnings through the day and evening as the storms moved across the region.

Heavy rain was reported across Ottawa between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The severe thunderstorm warning for Ottawa was lifted just after 9 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch remained in effect for Ottawa Sunday evening. Environment Canada said conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and large hail.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for areas south of Ottawa, including Kemptville, Merrickville and Westport. Severe thunderstorm watches were in effect for Brockville, Prescott and Gananoque.

Here is the forecast for Ottawa.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for showers this evening with the risk of a thunderstorm. Low 18C.

For Monday, mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers, a risk of a thunderstorm and a high of 27C and a humidex of 35.

Tuesday's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 26C.

Wednesday's outlook is partly sunny. Showers are in the long-term forecast for Thursday.