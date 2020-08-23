OTTAWA -- Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for Ottawa and most of eastern Ontario.

Environment Canada issued the severe thunderstorm warning for Ottawa just after 8 p.m., saying "meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain."

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Kemptville, Merrickville, Cornwall, Lancaster, Maxville and Alexandria.

There is also a severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Renfrew, Arnprior and Calabogie.

Environment Canada says clusters of thunderstorms include wind gusts of 90 kilometres an hour and hail.

Here is the forecast for Ottawa.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for showers this evening with the risk of a thunderstorm. Low 18C.

For Monday, mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers, a risk of a thunderstorm and a high of 27C and a humidex of 35.

Tuesday's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 26C.

Wednesday's outlook is partly sunny. Showers are in the long-term forecast for Thursday.