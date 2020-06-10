OTTAWA -- A severe thunderstorm watch has once again been issued for Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

A watch for the Ottawa area was ended at around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, but a new one was issued at approximately 8:25 p.m.

Environment Canada's latest alert for the region says, "A cold front is expected to sweep across eastern Ontario this evening. A very hot and humid airmass over these regions will provide sufficient energy for strong thunderstorms to develop this evening over parts of eastern Ontario. Some of these thunderstorms may become severe with damaging winds."

Other parts of eastern Ontario are also under a severe thunderstorm watch, including the Ottawa Valley, Smiths Falls, Perth, and Lanark County, and Kingston and Napanee.

Gatineau and parts of western Quebec are also under a severe thunderstorm watch.

Ottawa's forecast for Wednesday night into Thursday morning calls for a 60 per cent chance of showers in the evening and then showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Muggy conditions are expected to last overnight, with a low of 20°C.

Thursday's forecast calls for a 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning with wind gusts up to 60 km/h, then mainly cloudy through the afternoon. The high is 24°C.

Mother Nature is set to deliver a perfect weekend to sit on a restaurant patio, as restaurants and bars can reopen patios during the pandemic on Friday.

The forecast for Friday calls for sunny skies with a high of 20°C.

Saturday will be mainly sunny with a high of 17°C, while Sunday will be sunny with a high of 22°C.