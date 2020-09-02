OTTAWA -- It will be a rainy and humid day in Ottawa, but the weather is expected to clear up for the start of the final long weekend of summer.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Ottawa, Gatineau and eastern Ontario.

The weather agency says "conditions are favourable" for the development of dangerous thunderstorms, that may include damaging wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Severe thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon into early this evening.

Here is a look at the forecast.

Showers are in the forecast for much of Wednesday, with a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening.

The high will be 24 C, but with the humidex it's expected to feel more like 33.

The showers should end Wednesday evening.

Thursday, expect a sunny day with a high of 25 C. There's a chance of showers overnight.

Friday will be sunny with a high of 22 C. Saturday is expected to be sunny with a high of 21 C.