Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Ottawa

A mainly cloudy and humid day is in the forecast for Ottawa, with the risk of a severe thunderstorm.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Ottawa.

"Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain," the weather agency said.

Environment Canada says the main risk of the thunderstorm is 90 km/h wind gusts, hail and heavy downpours this afternoon and evening.

The forecast calls for a mainly cloudy day with a 60 per cent chance of showers today, with a risk of a thunderstorm. High 28 C, with the humidex making it feel like 34 degrees.

The low Thursday night will drop to 17 C, with a 60 per cent showers and the risk of a thunderstorm.

On Friday, expect increasing cloudiness with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. The high will be 27 C with a humidex of 30.

The sun will arrive in time for the long weekend. Saturday will be sunny and 26 C, Sunday will be sunny and 29 C, and Monday will be sunny with a high of 30 C.