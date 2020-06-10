OTTAWA -- A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

Environment Canada issued the weather alert saying, “Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.”

The forecast calls for showers ending this afternoon then mainly cloudy with a chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm today. The high will be 29C, with the humidex making it feel like 37.

Environment Canada says, “thunderstorms moving through this afternoon and into this evening have the potential to become severe. Damaging wind gusts causing local power outages and torrential downpours are the main threat."

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a chance of showers this evening. Showers beginning after midnight with the risk of a thunderstorm. The low will be 20C.

Thursday will see showers ending in the morning then mainly cloudy with a chance of showers. The high will be 25C.

Mother Nature is set to deliver a perfect weekend to sit on a restaurant patio, as restaurants and bars can reopen patios during the pandemic on Friday.

The forecast for Friday calls for sunny skies with a high of 20C.

Saturday will be sunny with a high of 20C, while Sunday will be sunny with a high of 22C.