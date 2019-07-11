

CTV Morning Live/CTV Ottawa





Environment Canada warns conditions are “favourable” for severe thunderstorms today.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Ottawa-Gatineau, Prescott and Russell, Renfrew- Pembroke - Barry’s Bay, Smiths Falls-Lanark-Sharbot Lake, Brockville-Leeds and Grenville and Cornwall-Morrisburg.

In a statement, the weather agency says severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy downpours are possible this afternoon and evening.

A Heat Warning remains in effect for Ottawa.

Environment Canada says temperatures in the low 30s are expected this afternoon, with humidex values approaching 40.

A slightly cooler and less humid air mass will arrive in the region in the wake of a cold front this evening.