OTTAWA -- A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for parts of eastern Ontario.

Environment Canada says, "Conditions are favourable this afternoon for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain."

The watch is currently in effect for the follow regions:

Barry's Bay - Killaloe

Petawawa - Pembroke - Cobden

Renfrew - Arnprior - Calabogie

Plevna - Sharbot Lake - Western Lanark County

Smiths Falls - Perth - Eastern Lanark County

Westport - Charleston Lake

There is no severe thunderstorm watch for the city of Ottawa at this time, but thunderstorms are still possible.

We can expect a cloudy Friday, with showers off and on. Be prepared for thunderstorms in the afternoon. The high is 28°C with a humidex of 33. Despite the cloud cover, the UV index remains 9 or very high.

Showers and thunderstorms continue into the evening but should end after midnight. The overnight low is 14°C.

Clouds stick around Saturday, with a 60 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. The high is a seasonable 21°C.

Then, the cool down really begins.

Sunday morning's low temperature is a comparatively chilly 4°C. By the afternoon, the forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of just 15°C.

Monday's outlook starts June off sunny with a high of 19°C.