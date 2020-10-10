OTTAWA -- A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the National Capital Region and parts of the region to the north, east and south of Ottawa.

Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts.

These thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon into early this evening.

The main hazard, according to the severe thunderstorm watch, is wind gusts up to 90 km/h.

The watch is in effect for Ottawa-Gatineau and the following areas:

Prescott and Russell

Cornwall - Lancaster

Maxville - Alexandria

Morrisburg - Long Sault

Winchester - Newington

Brockville - Prescott

Gananoque - Mallorytown

Merrickville-Wolford - Kemptville

Lièvre River area

Low - Wakefield area

Maniwaki - Gracefield area

Papineau-Labelle Reserve area

Papineauville - Chénéville area

A frost advisory is also in effect, as the overnight low is expected to drop down to 1°C.