Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Ottawa-Gatineau region
Published Saturday, October 10, 2020 1:22PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, October 10, 2020 3:09PM EDT
Courtesy: Stefan R.
OTTAWA -- A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the National Capital Region and parts of the region to the north, east and south of Ottawa.
Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts.
These thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon into early this evening.
The main hazard, according to the severe thunderstorm watch, is wind gusts up to 90 km/h.
The watch is in effect for Ottawa-Gatineau and the following areas:
- Prescott and Russell
- Cornwall - Lancaster
- Maxville - Alexandria
- Morrisburg - Long Sault
- Winchester - Newington
- Brockville - Prescott
- Gananoque - Mallorytown
- Merrickville-Wolford - Kemptville
- Lièvre River area
- Low - Wakefield area
- Maniwaki - Gracefield area
- Papineau-Labelle Reserve area
- Papineauville - Chénéville area
A frost advisory is also in effect, as the overnight low is expected to drop down to 1°C.