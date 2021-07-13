OTTAWA -- Keep that umbrella handy, Ottawa. There's going to be rain on and off for the next few days.

In fact, there is at least a chance of rain in the forecast every day until next week.

Tuesday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers, including the risk of a thunderstorm late morning and early afternoon.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Ottawa and the surrounding region.

Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for thunderstorms that are capable of producing strong wind gusts up to 100 km/h, large hail up to 2 cm in diameter and heavy rainfall of 50 mm within an hour.

The heat and humidity will also stay with us. Tuesday's high will be 26 C, but the humidex will make it feel like 35.

Tuesday night, Environment Canada is calling for showers with the risk of a thunderstorm. Up to 25 millimetres of rain could fall.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning and a 70 per cent chance of showers with the risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. The high will be 28 C with the humidex making it feel like 36.

On Thursday, the forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 28 C. Thursday night will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers.

There is a chance of rain in the forecast on Friday and Saturday. Sunday's outlook is partly sunny.