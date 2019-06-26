

Dylan Dyson, NewsTalk 580 CFRA





Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Ottawa, Kanata, Orleans, Richmond, and Metcalfe.

The weather service says thunderstorms are forecasted to develop this afternoon and continue into this evening. There are threats of 100km/h wind gusts and 2cm hail. There is also the threat of an isolated tornado.

Environment Canada says severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes, but even without one touching down, it's warning strong winds can toss loose objects, break branches, and damage weak buildings.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued whenever there is the possibility for large hail, damaging winds, or torrential rainfall.