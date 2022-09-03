Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Ottawa

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Ottawa and other parts of eastern Ontario.

Environment Canada says a few isolated thunderstorms moving eastward through the region are expected this evening.

A severe thunderstorm watch is also in effect for the Prescott and Russell area.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Petawawa, Pembroke and Cobden as storms track east along the Ottawa River Valley, the weather agency says.

The weather forecast for the capital calls for a risk of showers and a thunderstorm Saturday evening and after midnight. The overnight low is 11 C.

Sunday’s forecast is mainly cloudy with a chance of showers and a high of 20 C.

Labour Day Monday is looking sunny with a high of 23 C. More sunshine is in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.