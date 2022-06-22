Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Ottawa

Humid day ahead in Ottawa

Afghanistan quake kills 1,000 people, deadliest in decades

A powerful earthquake struck a rural, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, killing 1,000 people and injuring 1,500 more in one of the country's deadliest quakes in decades, the state-run news agency reported. Officials warned that the already grim toll may still rise.

