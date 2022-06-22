Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Ottawa
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Ottawa
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Ottawa and the region.
Environment Canada is warning of possible severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and early evening. The storms coulf produce strong wind gusts of up to 80 km/h, hail and heavy rain.
The watch comes as hot and humid temperatures return to the region Wednesday following some cooler weather to start the week.
Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 26 C on Wednesday. The humidity will make it feel closer to 34.
Thursday’s high is 20 C with a 60 per cent chance of showers.
The hot temperatures will return on Friday and stick around through the weekend.
Friday: sunny and 28 C
Saturday: sunny and 31 C
Sunday: 30 C with a 60 per cent chance of showers
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa Public Health to hold first monkeypox vaccine clinic
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's why experts say Canada isn't headed for a recession
With inflation reaching astronomical levels, some Canadians may be concerned that rising costs will lead to a decline in economic activity and eventually trigger a recession. Experts, however, say this is unlikely to happen anytime soon.
Canada's inflation nears 40-year high as gas prices soar
The annual inflation rate skyrocketed to its highest level in nearly 40 years in May, fuelled by soaring gas prices, Statistics Canada said Wednesday.
Afghanistan quake kills 1,000 people, deadliest in decades
A powerful earthquake struck a rural, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, killing 1,000 people and injuring 1,500 more in one of the country's deadliest quakes in decades, the state-run news agency reported. Officials warned that the already grim toll may still rise.
These are the most expensive Canadian cities to rent a home
A new report outlines the most expensive places in Canada to rent in June, including cities like Toronto and Vancouver averaging over $1,800 a month for a one-bedroom apartment.
Canadians are camping outside for days in final effort to get passports
A confused scene at a passport office in downtown Montreal saw police called in to help manage the crowds on Tuesday, while hopeful travellers committed to stay overnight just to secure their place in line.
PBO says Trans Mountain pipeline to result in net loss for government
The Parliamentary Budget Officer says the federal government now stands to lose money from its investment in the Trans Mountain pipeline.
RCMP statements were riddled with mistakes and omissions after N.S. mass shooting
In the days following the mass shooting that left 22 people dead in Nova Scotia, the RCMP's statements to the public were riddled with mistakes, confusion and omissions, a newly released report reveals.
WATCH LIVE | Zelenskyy to virtually address Canadian university students
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to virtually address Canadian university students this morning.
4 things Canadians can do to save money on their groceries during inflation
With Statistics Canada reporting a 9.7 per cent increase in food costs over the last year, Canadians are being pushed to find ways to pinch pennies at the grocery stores. Here are some ways to save.
Atlantic
-
Angry husband of murdered woman questions testimony during N.S. mass shooting hearing
The Mountie responsible for sharing information with families in the Nova Scotia mass shooting faced angry accusations from the husband of a victim Tuesday, forcing a brief adjournment of the public inquiry into the killings.
-
RCMP statements were riddled with mistakes and omissions after N.S. mass shooting
In the days following the mass shooting that left 22 people dead in Nova Scotia, the RCMP's statements to the public were riddled with mistakes, confusion and omissions, a newly released report reveals.
-
Choosing forgiveness: Mother of Nova Scotia murder victim hopes killer finds peace
Dale Adams and other family members were in court for the sentencing of 43-year-old Caz Henry Cox, who was convicted by a jury earlier this month in the shooting death of 19-year-old Triston Reece.
Toronto
-
New survey reveals how many Ontarians can't afford a house in their own city
The dream of home ownership for many Ontarians may never become a reality, according to a new survey.
-
Ontario student warns about losing debit card after $14,000 lands on RBC account
An Ontario student is warning people of the risk that comes with failing to report a lost debit card after $14,000 in fraudulent deposits landed in her RBC account.
-
Heat warnings remain in effect across Ontario. Here's what you need to know
Environment Canada says a heat warning remains in effect today for southern Ontario and parts of northern Ontario.
Montreal
-
Without family doctors, disabled Quebecers losing benefits because no one will sign paperwork
If most Quebecers have it hard finding a family doctor - and they do - at least their income doesn’t depend on it. Thousands of people with lifelong medical problems risk losing, or have lost, crucial benefits simply because they can’t find a doctor willing to sign paperwork.
-
Quebec premier to tour Saguenay neighbourhood under threat of landslides
Quebec Premier François Legault is expected to visit a neighbourhood in Saguenay, where almost 200 people have been forced from their homes because of the threat of landslides.
-
Two injured in downtown Montreal stabbing, 1 man arrested
Two 25-year-old men are in hospital after being stabbed during a fight in downtown Montreal.
Northern Ontario
-
Here's why experts say Canada isn't headed for a recession
With inflation reaching astronomical levels, some Canadians may be concerned that rising costs will lead to a decline in economic activity and eventually trigger a recession. Experts, however, say this is unlikely to happen anytime soon.
-
Redevelopment plans for downtown Sudbury hotel fall through
It appears a planned redevelopment of an old, decrepit hotel in downtown Sudbury into low-income housing has fallen through.
-
How to stop yourself being bitten by mosquitoes this summer
CTVNews.ca speaks with an expert about how best to limit your exposure to mosquitoes, what factors attract them to you, and how to mitigate them.
London
-
Police presences in Tillsonburg
OPP in Tillsonburg are asking the public to avoid Erie Court.
-
Little relief from heat as warning remains in place
Heat warnings remain in effect Wednesday from Windsor-Essex all the way up to the York region, including London-Middlesex.
-
Two cyclists struck and killed early Wednesday morning
Two cyclists have died after being struck by a vehicle on Walpole Island, according to police.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba premier tests positive for COVID-19
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson has tested positive for COVID-19.
-
'Disturbed and disappointed': WRHA, Winnipeg police investigating abuse allegations at personal care home
The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) and police are investigating abuse allegations against two healthcare aides at a personal care home who remained at work nearly four months after a whistleblower came forward.
-
Canada's inflation nears 40-year high as gas prices soar
The annual inflation rate skyrocketed to its highest level in nearly 40 years in May, fuelled by soaring gas prices, Statistics Canada said Wednesday.
Kitchener
-
'It’s something money can’t buy': Kitchener man paying for student field trips
A Kitchener man, who only wants to go by the name "St. Jerome’s Boy," has been financially supporting school trips in the Region of Waterloo. Trips he's been paying out of his own pocket.
-
Motorcyclist dies after head on collision in Bayham, Ont.
A motorcyclist died at the scene of a head on collision in Elgin County shortly before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
-
'An experience I’ve never encountered': Peregrine falcon nesting at CTV Kitchener rescued from chimney
The journey of the young peregrine falcons nesting in CTV Kitchener’s tower has taken another dramatic turn.
Calgary
-
U of C students to get face time with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is speaking with post-secondary students, including some in Alberta, through a virtual video call Wednesday morning as Russia's invasion of the eastern European country nears its fourth month.
-
Canada's inflation nears 40-year high as gas prices soar
The annual inflation rate skyrocketed to its highest level in nearly 40 years in May, fuelled by soaring gas prices, Statistics Canada said Wednesday.
-
'Permanent exile': lawyer for trucker in Broncos crash hopes to argue deportation
The lawyer for the former truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash hopes he will get a chance to argue against his client's possible deportation before the Federal Court of Canada.
Saskatoon
-
Scammer called cabs for Saskatoon man with dementia so he could withdraw and mail thousands
Two siblings in Saskatoon allege their father was taken advantage of and caught in a fraud scam earlier this month.
-
Saskatoon church couldn't repel 'flood of biblical proportions'
After a wild weather ride in Saskatoon Monday, the aftermath is now being assessed.
-
After Saskatoon downpour, here are 3 steps to protect your basement from flooding
Saskatoon saw up to 75 millimetres of rain in southeast neighbourhoods on Monday afternoon, flooding streets and basements — which can lead to devastating damage and expensive repairs.
Edmonton
-
Canada's inflation nears 40-year high as gas prices soar
The annual inflation rate skyrocketed to its highest level in nearly 40 years in May, fuelled by soaring gas prices, Statistics Canada said Wednesday.
-
Northwest Edmonton home extensively damaged in fire
A fire early Wednesday morning caved the roof of a Lauderdale home.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: More showers and rain coming
After hitting a high of 25 C on Tuesday, we'll be a bit cooler over the next few days with more precipitation in the forecast.
Vancouver
-
'I couldn't sleep': Last-minute ticket purchase leads to $10.9M lotto win for Burnaby woman
A Burnaby woman says she had a hard time falling asleep after learning she'd won millions from an impromptu lotto-ticket purchase.
-
Auditor general says B.C. Mines Ministry has improved 'with minor exceptions'
British Columbia's auditor general has found that while the government has made progress on environmental oversight of major mining operations, there are concerns about the cost of cleaning them up when they close.
-
Bystander who drove B.C. shooting victim to hospital stuck with massive car cleaning bill
A Good Samaritan from Surrey, B.C., is facing a massive cleaning bill after a shooting victim forced himself inside her car and demanded to be taken to hospital.
Regina
-
Child, 7, critically injured after truck collides with parked cars, fences: police
A seven-year-old child was critically injured following a series of collisions in north-west Regina on Tuesday morning, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).
-
Provincial residential school monument unveiled in Regina to mark National Indigenous Peoples Day
An official monument to honour Indigenous people whose lives were affected by residential schools has been unveiled at Government House.
-
SHA advises families to save specialized formula for babies with allergies
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is advising parents of an ongoing temporary shortage on infant formula for babies with allergies or medical conditions.