Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Ottawa

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Ottawa and the region.

Environment Canada is warning of possible severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and early evening. The storms coulf produce strong wind gusts of up to 80 km/h, hail and heavy rain.

The watch comes as hot and humid temperatures return to the region Wednesday following some cooler weather to start the week.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 26 C on Wednesday. The humidity will make it feel closer to 34.

Thursday’s high is 20 C with a 60 per cent chance of showers.

The hot temperatures will return on Friday and stick around through the weekend.

Friday: sunny and 28 C

Saturday: sunny and 31 C

Sunday: 30 C with a 60 per cent chance of showers