Severe thunderstorm watch ends for Ottawa after major system passes through

A severe thunderstorm watch for eastern Ontario ended Tuesday evening after another day of rain that was not as severe as conditions could have created.

The weather advisory said conditions were favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms capable of producing wind gusts of up to 90 km/h, local rainfall amounts of up to 50 mm and nickel-sized hail.

While Ottawa did see some rain, it was not nearly as significant as the more than 97 mm that were dumped on Toronto.

Environment Canada lifted a severe thunderstorm warning it issued on Monday afternoon, as a line of thunderstorms brought heavy downpours and wind to the region. While the forecaster had predicted some storms could bring up to 100 mm of rain, only approximately 18 mm of rain fell on the Ottawa airport on Monday.

Ottawa's weather forecast for Tuesday afternoon and evening calls for showers, heavy at times, with thunderstorms ending early this evening then mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm this evening and after midnight. Rainfaill totals could reach up to 50 mm. The low is 19C.

Wednesday's forecast is mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and a risk of thunderstorms. High temperatures will reach 27 C with a humidex of 33.

Thursday's forecast shows a mix of sun and clouds with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 23 C. Friday will be sunny with a high of 28 C.