OTTAWA -- Ottawa spent most of Sunday evening under a severe thunderstorm watch and a severe thunderstorm warning.

Environment Canada issued two separate severe thunderstorm warnings just after 6 p.m. for Ottawa as a system moved through the area. The weather agency said a severe storm moving through the area was capable of producing very strong wind gusts and nickel size hail.

The severe thunderstorm warning ended for Ottawa at 7:49 p.m., and the severe thunderstorm watch ended at 9:29 p.m.

The forecast calls for partly cloudy skies overnight with a risk of a thunderstorm. A low of 16C.

A sun/cloud mix is in the forecast for Monday with a 60 per cent chance of showers, a risk of a thunderstorm, and a high of 28C with a humidex of 32. Monday's expected UV index is 8.

On Tuesday, expect clouds, a 40 per cent chance of showers, and a high of 26C.

The outlook for Canada Day includes a bit of everything: sun, clouds, a 40 per cent chance of showers, and a high of 29C.

The long-term outlook for Thursday into the weekend includes sunny weather and highs in the low 30s.