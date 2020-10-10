OTTAWA -- Severe thunderstorm warnings in parts of eastern Ontario and western Quebec are over, but some severe thunderstorm watches remained in effect Saturday evening.

Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and pea-sized hail.

Wind gusts could reach up to 90 km/h.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for Ottawa-Gatineau, but it was quickly downgraded to a severe thunderstorm watch. Warnings for Prescott and Russell and Maxville and Alexandria have also ended.

The following areas are under a severe thunderstorm watch as of 6:30 p.m. Saturday:

Ottawa

Gatineau

Prescott and Russell

Cornwall - Lancaster

Maxville - Alexandria

Morrisburg - Long Sault

Winchester - Newington

Brockville - Prescott

Gananoque - Mallorytown

Merrickville-Wolford - Kemptville

A frost advisory is also in effect for Ottawa, as the overnight low is expected to drop down to 1°C.