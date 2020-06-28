OTTAWA -- Ottawa is once again under a severe thunderstorm warning.

Environment Canada says meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts and up to nickel size hail.

As of 6:25 p.m., the storm was located northwest of Sarsfield and moving south.

The forecast calls for partly cloudy skies this evening with a risk of a thunderstorm. A low of 16C.

A sun/cloud mix is in the forecast for Monday with a 60 per cent chance of showers, a risk of a thunderstorm, and a high of 28C with a humidex of 32. Monday's expected UV index is 8.

On Tuesday, expect clouds, a 40 per cent chance of showers, and a high of 26C.

The outlook for Canada Day includes a bit of everything: sun, clouds, a 40 per cent chance of showers, and a high of 29C.

The long-term outlook for Thursday into the weekend includes sunny weather and highs in the low 30s.