OTTAWA -- A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Ottawa, as a weather system moves into the national capital region.

Environment Canada says its meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts this afternoon..

"Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Hail and locally heavy rain are also possible. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors," said Environment Canada.

A Heat Warning also remains in effect for Ottawa, with the humidex making it feel like 40 degrees.

The forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies this afternoon, with the risk of a thunderstorm. A High of 31 C.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a risk of showers and thunderstorms. A low of 21 C.

The heat warning could last into Thursday, Environment Canada says. The forecast for Thursday is mainly cloudy with a chance of showers, a risk of a thunderstorm, and a high of 30 C with a humidex of 38.

Friday's outlook is cloudy with a chance of showers and a high of 27 C.

Cooler weather is expected to move in by the weekend. The current forecast calls for sunny days both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid-twenties.

EMERGENCY COOLING CENTRES OPEN

The City of Ottawa has opened three emergency cooling centres to give people a place to escape from the heat.

The following sites will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: