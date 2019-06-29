

CTV Ottawa





As residents enjoy the first long weekend of the summer, much of the region is under a severe thunderstorm warning.

Environment Canada says thunderstorms could develop late this afternoon bringing strong winds and toonie-size hail.

Areas under the warning include Ottawa, Gatineau, Kemptville, Mallorytown, Long Sault, Petawawa, Pembroke, Renfrew, Arnprior and Perth.

The agency says with the humidex, the temperature in Ottawa will feel closer to 32 degrees.

Due to high E.coli counts and excessive rainfall, Ottawa Public Health says there’s no swimming at Britannia, Mooney’s Bay, Westboro, Petrie Island River beaches and Petrie Island East Bay.