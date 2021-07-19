OTTAWA -- A severe thunderstorm warning for Ottawa has ended but a special air quality statement in place because of wildfire smoke remains in effect.

A line of severe thunderstorms has been moving across eastern Ontario, bringing heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts. The warning for Ottawa ended at around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The severe thunderstorm watch for the region remains in effect.

Warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada Peter Kimbell tells CTV News Ottawa that while the storms were powerful, there was no reported tornado activity.

"We do not have a tornado warning out on it. I know we've heard about possible activity in the Kemptville area but we did not issue a tornado warning. The signature on radar really did not support that this afternoon," he said.

Kimbell said the Ottawa airport recorded wind gusts of up to 65 km/h and about 20 mm of rainfall.

"Some areas would have had more than that. By the time it's over, some areas will have picked up 30 or maybe 35 millimetres of rain. Some areas will also have seen stronger gusts locally in this particular line of thunderstorms."

The statement about air quality due to wildfire smoke was updated Tuesday afternoon after it was first issued Monday evening.

"Smoke from active forest fires in northwestern Ontario has moved over southern Ontario. Elevated particulate matter levels and hazy conditions have been reported at several stations," Environment Canada said in the statement. "Reduced visibilities and deteriorating air quality are possible if the smoke descends to ground level."

The statement warns people to take precautions to reduce exposure to wildfire smoke.

"Wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gases which includes many chemicals that can be harmful to your health," the statement said. "Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk."

Gatineau remains under a smog warning.

"Smog especially affects asthmatic children and people with respiratory ailments or heart disease. It is therefore recommended that these individuals avoid intense physical activity outdoors until the smog warning is lifted," Environment Canada warned.

For more information about the effects of wildfire smoke and what to do if smoke blankets your area, you can visit this page on Environment and Climate Change Canada's website.

Conditions are expected to improve Tuesday afternoon or evening with the passage of a cold front, Environment Canada said. The air quality statements that were in place for parts of the Ottawa Valley ended shortly after thunderstorms moved through the region.

"We have a cold front moving through pushing out all of that air and it should be much more normal tomorrow," Kimbell said.