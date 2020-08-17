OTTAWA -- A severe thunderstorm warning for Ottawa has ended after an intense storm system passed over the city.

Storm watches and warnings were issued in parts of eastern Ontario late Monday afternoon.

"At 6:11 p.m. EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, toonie to ping pong ball size hail and heavy rain," Environment Canada said.

The storm warning was, at one point, upgraded to a tornado warning.

Meteorologists were briefly tracking a potential tornado saying that radar suggested there was a tornado just 8 km east of Cobden, Ont. at around 4 p.m. A tornado warning was issued for the Pembroke, Petawawa and Cobden areas, but it was later downgraded to a severe thunderstorm warning.

Storm watches and warning sfor the Ottawa Valley has ended, and other parts of eastern Ontario, including Arnprior, Perth, Lanark County, Smiths Falls, and Prescott and Russel were issued Monday afternoon.