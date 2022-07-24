Severe thunderstorm warning ends for Ottawa

A severe thunderstorm warning has ended for the city of Ottawa, after a band of heavy rain moved across the region.

Environment Canada issued the warning just after 4 p.m. Sunday, saying meteorologists were tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong winds and heavy rain.

Heavy rain was reported from Kanata to the ByWard Market between 3:45 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.

The Ottawa BlackJacks basketball game at TD Place Sunday afternoon was briefly delayed after the rain caused a leak from the roof.

The severe thunderstorm warning ended just before 5 p.m.

Rain delays are for baseball. This is why we need a new facility in Ottawa. The old barn is tired. @_MarkSutcliffe @Bob_Chiarelli @cmckenney pic.twitter.com/pVZPECjqWM — AJ Jakubec (@TheSuperAJ) July 24, 2022

The forecast calls for showers ending near midnight then cloudy with a chance of showers. Ten to 15 mm of rain expected. Low 19 C.

Monday will be mainly cloudy with a chance of showers. Clearing in the afternoon. High 27 C, with the humidex making it feel like 31 degrees.

The outlook for Tuesday is a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 28 C. Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers, high 28 C.