Severe thunderstorm ends for Ottawa

A severe thunderstorm watch is over for Ottawa.

Environment Canada warned of possible severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and early evening. The watch ended just before 8 p.m.

There is still a chance of showers overnight.

The forecast calls for a mostly cloudy night with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 18 C.

Thursday will be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Temperature steady near 19 C, with the humidex making it feel like 28 degrees.

The hot temperatures will return on Friday and stick around through the weekend.

Friday: Sunny and 28 C

Saturday: Sunny and 31 C

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 30 C.