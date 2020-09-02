OTTAWA -- Environment Canada has lifted the severe thunderstorm watch for Ottawa, Gatineau and most of eastern Ontario after a wet late afternoon and evening.

A storm rolled across the region late Wednesday afternoon, bringing heavy rain and strong winds.

Here is a look at the forecast.

Clearing this evening. Low 13C.

Thursday, expect a sunny day with a high of 25C. There's a chance of showers overnight.

Friday will be sunny with a high of 22 C. Saturday is expected to be sunny with a high of 21 C.