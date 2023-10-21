Several pets rescued from one of two Friday fires in Ottawa

Ottawa Fire Services says several pets were rescued from one of two fires Friday.

Several people called 9-1-1 to report a fire at a multi-unit home on St. Francis Street in Hintonburg at around 7:35 p.m.

The fire had started at the back of the home and was getting larger, the callers said. OFS called a second alarm to bring more resources to the scene, as the fire had made it into the eaves and onto the roof of the home.

No residents were inside, but several pets were found and brought to safety.

The fire was under control by 8:30 p.m.

Earlier Friday, at around 4:45 p.m., someone called 9-1-1 to report smoke in their basement on Lockmaster Crescent in Manotick Village.

Firefighters arrived and found a fire in a mechanical room. The blaze was quickly extinguished before it could spread. No one was hurt.