

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





In some of eastern Ontario’s municipalities there will be no contest for the mayor or reeve.

According to the Association of Municipalities of Ontario, 477 municipal election candidates across the province will be acclaimed Monday. In other words, they’re running unopposed. 120 of those are mayors or reeves or other heads of council. A total of 6,645 people are running on municipal ballots.

26 of the 444 municipalities casting ballots Monday will have no election to speak of because their entire council has been acclaimed. In eastern Ontario, that includes East Hawkesbury and North Frontenac.

Municipalities with acclaimed mayors or reeves in eastern Ontario include: