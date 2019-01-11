

CTV Ottawa





Several people are dead and at least 17 are injured after a serious bus crash at Westboro Station on Friday afternoon.

An OC Transpo double-decker bus crashed into a bus shelter at the station around 3:50 p.m. Police say some of the injuries were critical.

Police Chief Charles Bordeleau confirmed at the scene that there were a number of injuries and "some fatalities" as a result of the crash.

"Our thoughts are with those families of those involved in this terrible collision," he told reporters.

He said more information will be provided at a news conference at 7 p.m.

The bus was route number 269 westbound, which travels between MacKenzie King bridge downtown and Bridlewood in Kanata.

The Ottawa Hospital says it has received nine patients in critical condition from the crash so far. The hospital's trauma unit is located at the Civic Campus.

The Queensway-Carleton Hospital tweeted that it has received one patient by ambulance and a few other walk-in patients.

A witness told CTV News that he saw some passengers flung from the top level of the bus to the ground below.

The witness added he not see any pedestrians waiting for bus hit.

Eyewitness Andrew Bourlay was travelling downtown from Westboro this afternoon by bus, when he saw the bus going in the opposite direction crash into the station.

"I heard a bump as if the bus was going through a speed bump ... a few bodies went flying through the windshiled of the bus," he told Newstalk 580 CFRA. "There was a military man, he was just lying there."

"It was very shocking, people were screaming. I was frightened."

The city of Ottawa said the Churchill Seniors Centre at 345 Richmond Road is open for people who are looking for information about family members involved in the crash.

The Transitway is closed in both directions on either side of Westboro station. Buses are being detoured to Scott Street. Scott Street is closed to cars.

In a statement, Mayor Jim Watson said he was "shocked to hear of this horrific incident at Westboro Station. My first thoughts are with those who have been injured and their families. I have asked staff to ensure all necessary resources are made available to assist them through this difficult time."

Watson and city officials are scheduled to brief the media at 7 p.m. Friday.

More to come…

Breaking news: new video from scene of bus crash latest from ⁦@CTVChristina⁩ coming up in minutes ⁦@ctvottawa⁩ pic.twitter.com/LSzcUimT2u — Graham Richardson (@grahamctv) January 11, 2019

Breaking news: bus crash images coming in now ⁦@ctvottawa⁩ it looks very bad crew are on the way we will be live shortly #ottnews pic.twitter.com/hhDYNxyhsh — Graham Richardson (@grahamctv) January 11, 2019

Serious incident at the OC Transpo Westboro station. Huge amount of first responders in the area. Massive damage the front of a bus - as well as a few people laying on the ground. #ottawa #ottnews #otttraffic pic.twitter.com/KoMd4zGVDh — shawn (@SaveOurSenators) January 11, 2019