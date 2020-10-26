OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 76 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death from the disease in Ottawa on Monday.

The new cases bring Ottawa's total since the pandemic began to 6,636 laboratory-confirmed cases the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

In the past seven days, Oct. 20 to 26 inclusive, OPH has reported an average of 78 new cases of COVID-19 per day. In the seven days before that, Oct. 14 to 20 inclusive, the average was 72 new cases per day.

The new cases in Ottawa are among 851 new cases of COVID-19 reported across Ontario. The province's rolling seven-day average is now the highest it has ever been, after a record-breaking 1,042 infections were confirmed provincewide on Sunday.

With one new death in Ottawa, the death toll from the pandemic now stands at 317 residents.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 713 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, up from 702 active cases on Sunday.

Ottawa Public Health reports 5,606 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

Despite a slight uptick in active cases in the past two days, the number of active cases is down overall compared to a week ago. On Oct. 19, there were 759 known active cases of COVID-19 in the city, according to Ottawa Public Health.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health reports 43 people are in an Ottawa-area hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses, unchanged from Sunday's report.

Four people are in the intensive care unit.

CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: Seven new cases (417 cases total)

10-19 years-old: Seven new cases (720 cases total)

20-29 years-old: Sixteen new cases (1,421 cases total)

30-39 years-old: Four new cases (876 cases total)

40-49 years-old: 10 new cases (858 cases total)

50-59 years-old: 13 new cases (783 cases total)

60-69-years-old: Six new cases (528 cases total)

70-79 years-old: Five new cases (341 cases total)

80-89 years-old: Two new cases (411 cases total)

90+ years old: Four new cases (279 cases total)

The ages of two people with COVID-19 are currently unknown.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

There are four new cases of COVID-19 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region on Monday.

One case was removed from the count in the Hastings Prince Edward Public Health Unit's region. cases.

One new case was reported in Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health region.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting one new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting two new cases.

Fifteen new cases were reported in the Outaouais region of Quebec, where there have been 2,264 total cases of COVID-19 and 40 deaths since the pandemic began.

This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have more information as it becomes available.