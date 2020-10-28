OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 76 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday.

This marks a slight uptick from Tuesday's report of 58 new cases.

Ontario is reporting 834 cases of #COVID19. Locally, there are 299 new cases in Toronto, 186 in Peel, 121 in York Region and 76 in Ottawa. There are 773 more resolved cases and over 30,000 tests completed. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) October 28, 2020

The new cases in Ottawa are among 834 new cases of COVID-19 reported across Ontario.

Of Ontario's hot zones, Ottawa once again has the lowest number of new cases. Toronto saw 299, Peel Region reported 186 and York Region has 121 new cases.

Local figures from Ottawa Public Health are due later in the day.

This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have the latest as it becomes available.