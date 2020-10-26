Full local coverage of COVID-19 in Ottawa
ON THE MAP: COVID-19 Testing Centres
Ontario sets one-day COVID-19 case record; 86 new cases in Ottawa on Sunday
38 people fined for mask violations in Ottawa; Council asked to extend mandatory mask bylaw until January
Ontario willing to take 'swift action' after record spike in COVID-19 cases
Eleven Ottawa businesses fined for violating modified Stage 2 measures over two-week period
Eastern Ontario Health Unit imposes new COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants, gyms, fitness centres
110 cases of COVID-19, three deaths at Hawkesbury long-term care home
Saunders Farm fined $3,500 for violating COVID-19 rules, shifts Frightfest to drive-thru experience
Carleton Place gym invites members from the COVID-19 red zone to workout
Tricks to celebrate Halloween safely during the COVID-19 pandemic