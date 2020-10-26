OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 76 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, down from 86 cases reported on Sunday.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott shared the figure on social media.

The 76 new cases of COVID-19 are among 851 new cases of COVID-19 reported across Ontario.

The number of new cases in Ottawa reported by the province may differ from the figures provided by Ottawa Public Health later today.

This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have more information as it becomes available.