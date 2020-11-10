OTTAWA -- With the Christmas season approaching and parcel deliveries expected to be at an all-time high because of the COVID-19 pandemic, police are reminding shoppers that thieves are looking for items left unattended on doorsteps.

With COVID-19 cases spreading across Canada, and with gathering restrictions in place, retail experts expect shipping parcels will be delivery method of choice for Christmas gifts this holiday season.

The Ontario Provincial Police have offered some tips to help keep your parcels safe.

Request a signature on delivery

Ship the package to a trusted neighbour or relative who will be home

Have the packages delivered to your work - if allowed by the employer

Track your deliveries online so you know when they're slated to arrive and plan to be home for their delivery

Opt for in-store or curb-side pickup wherever possible

Install video cameras and post signage to indicate surveillance is in effect

Request the package be left out of sight at a rear or side door

"If packages are stolen from your home, report the incident to your local police and the shipping company," OPP say. "If you see suspicious activity in your neighbourhood contact your local police."